Central Zoo set to reopen with safety measures

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12

The Central Zoo in Lalitpur that has been closed since March 20 due to coronavirus restrictions is preparing to reopen by adopting health protocols.

Management Chief of the Central Zoo, Dr Chiranjibi Prasad Pokhrel, said they planned to reopen the zoo as its closure for long duration was affecting the food supply of animals as well as employees’ management.

“Coronavirus infection has not subsided, but the fear has gone down to some extent. The zoo will come into operation after a few days. A set of safety protocols is also ready for the same,” Pokhrel added.

Once the safety protocols are unveiled, the zoo administration will limit the number of visitors to 800 at a time and visitors will be prevented from feeding and touching animals.

“Use of face masks will be mandatory, games for children will be restricted and visitors can stay for a maximum of one-and-a-half hours between 10:00am to 5:00pm,” according to Pokhrel.

With the Central Zoo closing for almost eight months, it has been facing hardship managing owing to financial crisis. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, there were a total of 80 officials, but 20 officials have been laid off.

Meanwhile, the Central Zoo is facing trouble due to the lack of animals’ rescue centre.

“Amid human-wildlife conflict due to incidents of wild animals entering human settlements, these animals should be managed in the zoo. Such animals should be kept under surveillance for health checkups, but the zoo lacks sufficient space,” officials shared.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on November 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook