Central Zoo to introduce online ticketing system within current fiscal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 23

People visiting the Central Zoo will not have to stand in a long queue for hours to get tickets any more as the zoo administration is soon introducing online ticketing system.

Chiranjibi Prasad Pokharel, chief of the zoo administration, said that they were planning to introduce online ticketing system within this fiscal.

“With the introduction of online system, visitors can save their valuable time and we will have to deploy less staffers at the ticket counter, he said. At present, the zoo has five employees at the ticket counter. The number of people visiting zoo has increased of late as more people are interested in watching and studying the behaviour and habits of different types of animals and birds. People, especially the city dwellers, prefer to visit the zoo also because it provides them an open space. The zoo administration charges Rs 750 from foreigners, Rs 500 from people of SAARC countries, Rs 150 from Nepali citizens and Rs 90 for students and senior citizens as entrance fee.

Around 1.1 million people visit the zoo every year and the annual transaction is worth Rs 150 million. While the number of visitors has increased at the zoo, it has been poorly managed for many years now. It still lacks rescue centre to keep the animals rescued from various places.

Wild animals that enter human settlements time and again are caught and brought to the zoo, but there is no rescue centre.

The wild animals caught from various places should be kept in the rescue centre first to help them adapt to the new environment and develop bonding with other animals in the zoo. Such animals should be kept under special surveillance for health reasons for long.

Pokharel said, “Some 10 to 15 animals rescued from various places are brought here every year. Information Officer at the zoo Leena Chalise said the zoo not only lacked rescue centre, but it also lacked enough space for animals.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook