Chief Justice committed to implementing constitution

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 18
Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has said the new constitution is not merely a document of constitutional change but also foundation for transformation of state structure, system of governance, social and cultural transformation.
Issuing his Constitution Day message today, CJ Rana said the current constitution has incorporated competitive multi-party democracy, civil liberty, human rights, adult franchise, periodic election, full press freedom, independent, impartial and competent judiciary and the rule of law.
He said the new constitution had incorporated constitutionalism, equality and justice as the soul of the law of the land. The CJ said the Constitution should not be merely treated as a legal document but also the lifeline of the people.
All government bodies should make their efforts to realise the people’s long-cherished goals of development and prosperity and to ensure good governance.
The CJ said the judiciary had always been active to shoulder the roles entrusted by the Constitution to deliver justice to all.
CJ said appropriate steps had been taken to reform the judiciary taking into account the concerns and timely suggestions made by the stakeholders about the reform in the judiciary.
“On this special occasion, I express my clear commitment to the establishment of a credible justice system and implementation of the constitution ensuring independence, impartiality and competency of the judiciary and the rule of law,” CJ Rana said.
