Chinese defence minister visits Nepal

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29

The State Councillor and Defence Minister of China, Wei Fenghe, visited Nepal today.

Wei paid courtesy calls on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During her meeting with the Chinese dignitary, Bhandari lauded China for respecting Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, according to a press release issued by the president’s office. She hoped that the Chinese defence minister’s visit would prove to be a milestone in further strengthening the centuries-old bilateral ties between the two countries.

He also met Nepali Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa. According to a press release issued by the Nepali Army, Wei and Thapa discussed issues of mutual interests. Wei was presented a guard of honour at the army headquarters and his entourage was given a short presentation on the history and roles of the Nepali Army.

Delegation-level bilateral discussions were held mainly on resuming training, student exchange programme, and defence assistance that have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NA release. It was also agreed to resume high level visits. Wei pledged to provide additional assistance to the Nepali Army in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nepali Army is confident that this visit will help further strengthen and expand the cordial military to military relations between the two countries,” the NA said in its release.

The Chinese defence minister was received by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa at TIA.

