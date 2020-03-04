Chir erected in Basantapur to mark beginning of Holi festival

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 3

Holi, the festival of colours, started with the installation of a chir (bamboo pole) decorated with pieces of colourful cloths, at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, Basantapur, at 7:45am today.

Erection of chir symbolises tree on which Hindu deity Krishna is said to have hung milkmaids’ clothes while they were bathing in the Jamuna River in northern India, according to the legend. Erection of the pole in Basantapur marks the beginning of the festival, which lasts for a week. At the end of Holi, the pole is reduced to ashes.

However, the main day of Holi will be celebrated on March 9 in Kathmandu valley and hilly districts and on March 10 in the Tarai.

Holi is celebrated as a festival of reconciliation as revellers leave negative feelings like anger and animosity aside and put colours on each other’s faces. People from different walks of life, age, and caste celebrate Holi with colours, delicious food, music and dance. The festival also symbolises the victory of good over evil. Holi is named after mythical demoness Holika.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

