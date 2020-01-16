CIAA books six persons

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 15

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a corruption case against six persons, including former member of the Parliament BP Yadav and Chief of Infrastructure Development Office Siraha Raj Kumar Goit.

Other defendants include former central committee members of Rastriya Janata Party Nepal Hari Narayan Mandal, Birendra Kumar Mandal, Krishna Kumar Yadav and non-gazetted officer of Infrastructure Development Office Siraha Bhagwat Yadav.

According to the CIAA they were attempting to embezzle state fund meant for laying gravels on the roads at wards 2 and 3 of Agnisair Krishna Sabaran Rural Municipality of Saptari. It said BP Yadav, Hari Mandal, Birendra Kumar Mandal and Krishna Kumar Yadav forged documents of the consumer committee with the intention of embezzling the government fund.

