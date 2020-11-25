Committees told to prepare annual disaster report

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has urged all local levels to prepare their annual disaster report and submit the same to the concerned agency as soon as possible.

In response to a letter of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Environment and Disaster Management Section of MoFAGA today requested the local governments to abide by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Regulation-2019 regarding preparation and submission of the annual disaster report.

As per Rule 16 of the regulation, the Local Disaster Management Committee shall prepare an annual report with details of work it performed each fiscal year and submit the same to the District Disaster Management Committee and Provincial Disaster Management Committee within twenty days of completion of the fiscal year.

“The District Disaster Management Committee shall prepare an aggregate annual report of the work it performed and also the work of the local Disaster Management Committees of the district and submit the same to the Provincial Disaster Management Committee within 40 days of completion of the fiscal year,” the regulation says.

The Provincial Disaster Management Committee shall prepare an aggregate annual report of the works it performed and the district disaster management committees and local disaster management committees of the concerned province each fiscal year and submit the same to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council through the NDRRMA within sixty days of completion of the fiscal year.

According to the MoFAGA, the data of the final report are presented to the international organisation in line with such obligation of the Government of Nepal. As many as 415 persons were killed in rain-induced disasters across the country this monsoon.

A version of this article appears in print on November 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

