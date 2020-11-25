Committees told to prepare annual disaster report

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24
The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has urged all local levels to prepare their annual disaster report and submit the same to the concerned agency as soon as possible.
In response to a letter of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Environment and Disaster Management Section of MoFAGA today requested the local governments to abide by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Regulation-2019 regarding preparation and submission of the annual disaster report.
As per Rule 16 of the regulation, the Local Disaster Management Committee shall prepare an annual report with details of work it performed each fiscal year and submit the same to the District Disaster Management Committee and Provincial Disaster Management Committee within twenty days of completion of the fiscal year.
“The District Disaster Management Committee shall prepare an aggregate annual report of the work it performed and also the work of the local Disaster Management Committees of the district and submit the same to the Provincial Disaster Management Committee within 40 days of completion of the fiscal year,” the regulation says.
The Provincial Disaster Management Committee shall prepare an aggregate annual report of the works it performed and the district disaster management committees and local disaster management committees of the concerned province each fiscal year and submit the same to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council through the NDRRMA within sixty days of completion of the fiscal year.
According to the MoFAGA, the data of the final report are presented to the international organisation in line with such obligation of the Government of Nepal. As many as 415 persons were killed in rain-induced disasters across the country this monsoon.
A version of this article appears in print on November 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
UDAYAPUR, NOVEMBER 23 The under-construction bridge over the Triyuga River is yet to be completed due to inordinate delay and negligence on the part of contractors. The construction work has not gained momentum even though the deadline was extended for the sixth time. The contractor has no Read More...
RAMECHHAP, NOVEMBER 23 Tourists have started thronging the Sailung area of Ramechhap of late. Domestic and international tourists have reached the area to enjoy the view of the sunrise and mountain ranges, among others. Tourists were spotted observing the natural beauty at Sayathumka, Sange Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has directed the concerned authorities to meet the target of revenue collection mentioned in the budget speech of the current fiscal year. Speaking at a programme organised today which had participation of secretaries of the Ministry Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Almost two weeks after the Cabinet decided to purchase fertilisers from Bangladesh, the Agriculture Inputs Company Ltd (AICL) has received a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to begin the procedure for the same. Earlier, during a bilateral Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has come down to Rs 92,500 per tola in the domestic market after a single-day drop of Rs 1,800 per tola on Tuesday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association (FeNEGoSiDA), the gold price dropped from Rs 94,300 per tola as traded the pre Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Grade XII students get screened for Covid-19 symptoms before entering the examination hall in Lalitpur on Tuesday. Here in the pictures, thermal guns are used to check students' body temperatures. The national board exams for grade XII have begun amid coronavirus conc Read More...
DADELDHURA: A 35-year-old woman along with her newborn fell into a 300-metre deep gorge at Navadurga Rural Municipality-2 in Dadeldhura district. The duo, resident of Navadurga Rural Municipality, reportedly fell off the cliff, on Monday. The incident occurred while the deceased, Putali Devi, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sapana Roka Magar, who has been carrying out final rites of unclaimed bodies in the capital city, has been listed on this year's BBC 100 Women. The 18-year-old from Myagdi district has been doing an important work, one that is not just uncommon to a teenager, but hardly easy. Ma Read More...