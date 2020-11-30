Communications Minister Gurung pledges coordination and cooperation with media fraternity

KATHMANDU: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has pledged to move ahead through coordination and cooperation for the development and expansion of the media sector to curb irregularities and anomalies in the society.
Addressing the ‘INJA Global Media Conference 2020’ organised by International Nepali Journalists Association (INJA) on Sunday, Minister Gurung suggested that the media should work to pay special attention to uplift the dignity of journalism sector through dissemination of correct information to the people.
Calling the stakeholders to up the dignity of the media, Minister Gurung urged to stop the dissemination of fabricated and baseless information.
Gurung, also the government spokesperson, said that the media needs be transformed from a traditional mentality and perspectives adding that the media has a role to develop a civilized and cultured society with positive attitudes.
Chairman of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Govinda Acharya said that Nepal’s media that fought for democracy, human rights, rule of law and press freedom is highly responsible and is now working to make it more professional and respected.
Acting Chairman of Press Council Nepal Gopal Budhathoki, Chairman of Minimum Wages Fixation Committee Rajendra Aryal, Chairman of INJA Gunaraj Luintel, Chairman of Freedom Forum Taranath Dahal and others expressed their opinions at the conference organised virtually.
