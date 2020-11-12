Construction of several overhead bridges delayed

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11

Bridges being constructed at various locations of Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road are yet to be completed. Construction of bridges started at three locations of the road section two years back.

The government had begun construction of overhead bridges at several locations of the road section with the support of the Government of China. Construction work had started on total sixoverhead bridges on the road section.

Of them, construction of three bridges has been completed.

Construction of the remaining bridges is yet to be completed due to problem with design of structures, Kathmandu Ring Road Project Chief Arjun Suwal said. According to him, although three months are left for completion of the deadline, the contractors were more likely to miss the deadline.

A Chinese construction company had constructed bridges at three places. The company built bridges at Koteshwor, Bagdol and Gwarko. The Department of Road had started construction of bridges at additional locations at a gap of one kilometre on this section of the Ring Road, staging that the three bridges constructed by the company were not sufficient.

Construction of overhead bridges has been completed at Balkumari, Satdobato and Ekantakuna.

A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

