Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: To ease coordination among health workers and hospitals, the health ministry has formed a committee led by Senior Health Administrator Madhav Prasad Lamsal. It has set up two 24-hour hotline numbers — 1133 and 9851255839 — for necessary coordination among health centres and health workers.

The panel will help ease management of coronavirus patients and facilitate their transfer from one health centre to another when needed, added Gautam.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

