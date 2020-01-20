CVCP objects to nomination of TJ bodies’ office bearers

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 19

Conflict Victims Common Platform today issued a press release strongly objecting to the nomination of office bearers in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons.

The recommendation committee formed under former chief justice Om Prakash Mishra to nominate office bearers of the two transitional justice mechanisms had recommended the office bearers yesterday.

CVCP said the recommendation committee endorsed the names recommended by the political parties that were indifferent to the pain and suffering of conflict victims.

Stating that their lack of imitative to amend the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act, was one of the major causes behind the failure of the two transitional justice bodies, CVCP said the recommendation committee ignored the concerns of the conflict victims. CVCP further said it recommended party’s loyalists in the two transitional justice bodies without reviewing causes of their failure. CVCP said the rights of the victims could not be ensured by the two transitional justice bodies as they would be unable to investigate the cases of human rights violations in impartial and independent manner.

According to CVCP recommendation of the ‘loyalist and inefficient persons’ in the TRC and the CIEDP was made with the intention of to prolong the transitional justice process. CVCP said the government recently initiated the process to consult stakeholders on the proposal to amend the TRC Act, but that was mere eyewash. “We will not support the TRC and the CIEDP unless they are formed after consulting us and amending the TRC Act,” CVCP said in the release.

The organisation urged national and international stakeholders to exert pressure on the government to address concerns of the conflict victims.

