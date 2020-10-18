Cyber crime complaint through email

KATHMANDU: Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, has started receiving complaints through email, avoiding the need to visit the police office.
Anyone can now file complaints on cybercrime by sending an email at cyberbureau@ nepalpolice.gov.np.
The email requires a copy of a valid identity card such as citizenship, driving licence or passport. The victim can provide the link of social media operated by perpetrators along with other details.
Also, the Cyber Bureau has requested everybody to visit any police station nearby and file a case of cybercrime, which will then be taken care of by the bureau itself. Around 10 complaints have been recorded by the Cyber Bureau, in a day.
A version of this article appears in print on October 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
