Dahal holds discussion with the then CPN Maoist Centre’s standing committee members

KATHMANDU: Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been learnt to have held discussions with the standing committee members of the then CPN Maoist Centre, at his residence in Lalitpur today.
Dahal, chair of the then CPN-MC, has held the meeting on the day following his meet with co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Sunday.
Former Home Minister and the then CPN-MC Standing committee member Janardhan Sharma’s personal secretary confirmed that the meeting that started at around 8:00 am is underway in Lalitpur. It has been learnt that Dahal has called the meeting to consult with his comrades on the NCP (NCP)’s crucial issues.
Yesterday’s secretariat meeting of NCP had raised the issue of general convention, regarding which a faction of party members led by senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal among others had expressed uncertainty. However, NCP co-chair Dahal asserted that it was PM Oli’s idea to propose to hold the special general convention and that he had not reached any understanding with Oli on this issue.
Other leaders including NCP standing committee member Yubaraj Gyawali expressed their views that PM may have floated the idea of the general convention in an attempt to buy time and ultimately win over those leaders who have asked him to step down.
It has been learnt that Dahal has been holding the discussions as crucial party issues have not been brought to any conclusion with the continuous postponement of the standing committee meeting of NCP (NCP) time and again.
Janardhan Sharma, Pampha Bhusal, Hariol Prasad Gajurel, Devendra Poudel, among other members of the then CPN-MC have participated in the meeting.
The then CPN-UML and CPN-MC unified two years ago on July 19, 2018, after executing the agreement the two parties had reached on party unity.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. London is among one of several locations the company is considering, bu Read More...
PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said. The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homic Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sajha Yatayat has issued Covid-19 safety guidelines for passengers as a measure to prevent the spread of the disease, as it has resumed operations since July 16. Sajha authorities have made use of face masks, sanitiser or protective gloves mandatory. They have further requested passeng Read More...
KATHMANDU: An Indian news channel has managed to anger BLINKS, fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, with their depiction of the group on Indian national television. Amid the ongoing Indian-China dispute, the Indian news channel — News NationTV — aired a news segment on July 17 related to the s Read More...
KATHMANDU: The English-Irish boy band One Direction is celebrating their tenth anniversary with new content, including previously unreleased music. The new content includes a website, 10 Years Of One Direction, that will be launched on July 23, the date the group was formed. One Direction, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary has rubbished a media report of his death while expressing his disappointment on the irresponsible reportage. The Bulbbul actor took to his Twitter to deny the report published in an entertainment site: "Not so soon guys. Who are these people... Where d Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing has shared the latest updates on Covid-19 situation from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. The ministry confirmed 156 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus i Read More...