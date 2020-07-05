Dahal, Nepal, Khanal visit Prez Bhandari in Shital Niwas

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP)’s co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Shital Niwas on Sunday morning.
They reached the Presidential residence in Maharajgunj at around 11:00 am today.
The NCP senior leader trio visited President Bhandari ahead of the one-on-one discussion between two co-chairs Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, purportedly to dissolve the crisis within the party.
PM Oli had met with the President on Saturday evening.
Later, he had called the ministers in his cabinet and asked them to be prepared to chose a side stating that he maybe forced to take some drastic measure.
The NCP has been embroiled in intra-party conflict with the majority of standing committee members asking for PM Oli’s resignation. The SC meeting has been postponed until Monday.
