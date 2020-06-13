Deliberation underway as HoR readies to pass constitution amendment bill today

KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) is holding deliberations as the work to put government’s Constitution (2nd amendment) Bill, 2077 to vote is underway.
The bill will be put to vote today itself even if the debate takes time, according to Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat, Rojnath Pandey.
This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.
It needs two-third majority to pass the Bill.
The major opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have already decided to vote in favour of the Bill.
Once the bill is passed by the Lower House, it will be sent to the National Assembly where it will undergo similar proceeding, except a seven-day public notification.
The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions if any.
The government had registered the bill in the federal parliament on May 22 and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe had presented it in the parliament on May 24.
RAUTAHAT: An Indian national died and two others sustained injuries when Armed Police Force (APF) personnel, in self-defence, opened fire on a group of people who had reportedly come from across the border and attacked the on-duty security personnel in Sarlahi district today. Three on-duty secur Read More...
At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
BAJURA: Bajura Ayurvedic Health Centre instructed yoga as well as distributed herbal supplements at a quarantine facility in the district. In the same manner, information regarding stress management during their stay at the facility too was disseminated among the individuals, according to the Read More...
Pedestrians are seen in a re-opened market area after government decided to ease the lockdown in low-risk areas while adopting standard precautions against COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Friday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was thrown off the set of Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 hit, Pukar, in Goa. Taking to his Instagram, the actor recalled via a post that he was around five or six years old back then — the first post in #RoadTo20 series. "Two chi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Max Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ has announced his upcoming marriage to a non-celebrity through a letter to his fans on June 12. The 32-year-old idol posted a handwritten letter on Lysn sharing his decision and promises regarding his new path. He writes: "Hello, I’m Changmin of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 121,862 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 188,052 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixteen persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday. Among those discharged are 12 males and Read More...