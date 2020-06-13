Deliberation underway as HoR readies to pass constitution amendment bill today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) is holding deliberations as the work to put government’s Constitution (2nd amendment) Bill, 2077 to vote is underway.

The bill will be put to vote today itself even if the debate takes time, according to Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat, Rojnath Pandey.

This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.

It needs two-third majority to pass the Bill.

The major opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have already decided to vote in favour of the Bill.

Once the bill is passed by the Lower House, it will be sent to the National Assembly where it will undergo similar proceeding, except a seven-day public notification.

The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions if any.

The government had registered the bill in the federal parliament on May 22 and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe had presented it in the parliament on May 24.

