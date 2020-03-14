Dengue makes headway as mercury rises

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As the changing season leads to a gradual increase in temperature, the number of people infected with Dengue across the country is slightly beginning to rise.

According to the Department of Health Services, 36 cases of the vector borne disease have been recorded in various hospitals having Early Warning and Reporting Systems (EWARS), from January till March 13.

The province wise breakdown of the number of vector born disease —

Province 1 : 6 cases (Jhapa 1| Morang 3| Sunsari 2)

Province 2 : N/A

Bagmati Province : 9 cases (Nuwakot 1| Kathmandu 3| Lalitpur 3| Ramechhap 1| Makwanpur 1)

Gandaki Province : 5 cases (Gorkha 1| Myagdi 1| Kaski 2| Nawalparasi east 1)

Province 5 : 15 cases (Nawalparasi west 1| Rupandehi 11| Kapilvastu 1| Banke 1)

Karnali Province : N/A

Sudurpashchim Province : 2 cases (Dadelshura 1| Kailali 1)

Nepal saw a dramatic and an unprecedented rise in cases of the tropical disease last year compared to previous years. The high-altitude regions were usually considered unfavourable for the survival of disease carrying insects. However, the highest number of infestations were recorded in Bagmati Province, with Chitwan district having 3,378 cases, followed by Kathmandu’s 1,583 cases. Province 2, the southern plains, recorded 268 cases only. All in all, 14,662 people were affected by the outbreak of Dengue in 2019 (July 1-November 4), as per the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division’s records. Six deaths, two of them in Kathmandu, were reported.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook