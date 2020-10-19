Department of Commerce collects Rs 7.8 million in fines

KATHMANDU: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DCSCP) has collected revenue of over Rs 7.8 million in fines from businesspersons selling substandard goods and operating business illegally.

The department had carried out a market monitoring in Kathmandu Valley from September 17 to October 16 during which 801 firms and companies of various kinds were monitored, said Rabindra Acharya, information officer at the department.

Among them, 137 firms faced action and Rs 7,857,000 was collected from them in fines, Acharya added.

During this period, inedible food items and food items past their expiry date worth Rs 98,782 were destroyed.

Likewise, 22 firms were sealed off while clarification was sought from 104, informed Acharya, adding that six persons were also held with their vehicles.

Similarly, the department also found 484 firms having some general faults and asked them to fix their minor faults immediately.

The department has been intensifying market monitoring to check market anomalies.