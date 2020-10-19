Department of Commerce collects Rs 7.8 million in fines

KATHMANDU: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DCSCP) has collected revenue of over Rs 7.8 million in fines from businesspersons selling substandard goods and operating business illegally.
The department had carried out a market monitoring in Kathmandu Valley from September 17 to October 16 during which 801 firms and companies of various kinds were monitored, said Rabindra Acharya, information officer at the department.
Among them, 137 firms faced action and Rs 7,857,000 was collected from them in fines, Acharya added.
During this period, inedible food items and food items past their expiry date worth Rs 98,782 were destroyed.
Likewise, 22 firms were sealed off while clarification was sought from 104, informed Acharya, adding that six persons were also held with their vehicles.
Similarly, the department also found 484 firms having some general faults and asked them to fix their minor faults immediately.
The department has been intensifying market monitoring to check market anomalies.
BERLIN: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored two goals each as the German champions crushed hosts Arminia Bielefeld 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to move within a point of top spot. Mueller scored either side of Lewandowski's double, with the Polish striker taking Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghume Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chro Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1698 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total additional cases, 654 were females and 1044 males. As many as 1469 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 130 and 99 cases were Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,283,354 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona fell to their first defeat in La Liga under new coach Ronald Koeman as they lost 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday, hours after champions Real Madrid slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to promoted Cadiz. Getafe forward Jaime Mata sent Barca goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the Read More...
LONDON: Human traffickers are capitalising on the coronavirus pandemic to target people ranging from jobless migrants to out-of-school children, two United Nations specialists said, warning that the fallout from COVID-19 had driven the crime further underground. The global economic slowdown Read More...
LONDON: More than 39.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,109,548 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Dashain made its entry into many Hindu Nepali households with Ghatasthapana, this Saturday. With the advent of Dashain, the trade of goats, including the Chyangra (mountain goat) has risen, albeit not in the same ratio as in the previous years. Seen in the pictures are Read More...