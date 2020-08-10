THT Online

KATHMANDU: Department of Immigration (DoI) has halted its services from Monday until further notice after one of its employees was diagnosed with Covid-19.

As there has been a steady rise in coronavirus-infection cases in many parts of the country, government offices have been conducting PCR tests among its employees. DoI today confirmed that one of its employees has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Issuing a notice, the department said that it has decided to close operations except for emergency services.

It has provided contact information of designated officers, in case of emergency services would be required.

