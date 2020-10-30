DoA grants approval for reconstruction of Vishwaroop Temple

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU: The Department of Archaeology (DoA) has approved the drawing design for reconstruction of the Vishwaroop Temple in the Pashupati area. The temple was damaged by the April 25, 2015 Gorkha Earthquake.

The Ancient Monuments Conservation Act stipulates that the approval of the DoA is required for rebuilding the cultural heritages enlisted in the list of World Heritage Sites. The Pashupati Area is a world heritage site.

The reconstruction of the Vishwaroop temple could not begin even after five years since the earthquake as the Department had not approved the drawing design and problem to do with budget management.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) has allocated Rs 100 million in the current fiscal year for the reconstruction of the temple through internal resources.

According to PADT member-secretary Dr Pradip Dhakal the estimated budget for the reconstruction of the temple including the pedestals around it is Rs 700 million.

PADT has targeted to complete the reconstruction within fiscal year 2021/22 as part of the multi-year project.

The process of awarding the contract for rebuilding the heritage has already been started, Bharat Marasini, Trust’s director said while adding that the contract would be awarded this month.

PADT stated a review of cost estimate of the temple reconstruction is still on though approval has been received from the DoA.

It is stated that the first ruler of the Rana dynasty, Jung Bahadaur Rana, had brought the Vishworoop statue that was abandoned in the Layaku Bahal area of Hanumandhoka to Mrigasthali of Pashupati Area and installed it there.

As mentioned in the books regarding iconography, the Vishworoop statue is the combined form of the Hindu gods- Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwor and all the gods.

