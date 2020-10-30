DoA grants approval for reconstruction of Vishwaroop Temple

KATHMANDU: The Department of Archaeology (DoA) has approved the drawing design for reconstruction of the Vishwaroop Temple in the Pashupati area. The temple was damaged by the April 25, 2015 Gorkha Earthquake.
The Ancient Monuments Conservation Act stipulates that the approval of the DoA is required for rebuilding the cultural heritages enlisted in the list of World Heritage Sites. The Pashupati Area is a world heritage site.
The reconstruction of the Vishwaroop temple could not begin even after five years since the earthquake as the Department had not approved the drawing design and problem to do with budget management.
The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) has allocated Rs 100 million in the current fiscal year for the reconstruction of the temple through internal resources.
According to PADT member-secretary Dr Pradip Dhakal the estimated budget for the reconstruction of the temple including the pedestals around it is Rs 700 million.
PADT has targeted to complete the reconstruction within fiscal year 2021/22 as part of the multi-year project.
The process of awarding the contract for rebuilding the heritage has already been started, Bharat Marasini, Trust’s director said while adding that the contract would be awarded this month.
PADT stated a review of cost estimate of the temple reconstruction is still on though approval has been received from the DoA.
It is stated that the first ruler of the Rana dynasty, Jung Bahadaur Rana, had brought the Vishworoop statue that was abandoned in the Layaku Bahal area of Hanumandhoka to Mrigasthali of Pashupati Area and installed it there.
As mentioned in the books regarding iconography, the Vishworoop statue is the combined form of the Hindu gods- Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwor and all the gods.
KATHMANDU: Had Covid-19 not been prevalent, people from around the world would have visited Bandipur, also known as 'Queen of Hills' in Tanahun district, during the 'Visit Nepal 2020' campaign. Nestled in the foothills, Bandipur is one of the oldest settlements of ethic Newari community. Tour Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 2,364 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 164,718. Of the total infections, 984 are females and 1,380 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,338 cases surfaced in Kathmandu distr Read More...
BARA: Four persons were injured in a clash between police personnel and onion smugglers in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night. The injured teenager has been identified as Rajan Yadav (14) of Kawahigoth in Suvarna-2. Three others injured in the clash include a Sub Ins Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s venture capital arm ADB Ventures has provided the Good Bricks System, a non-fired brickmaking solution in Nepal, a $125,000 (equivalent to Rs 14.7 million) grant to reduce the industry’s harmful impact on the environment and health. Th Read More...
KATHMANDU: 23-year-old rapper VTEN has made it into the headlines yet again with the police looking to detain him. The Nepal Police Headquarters has directed the Cyber Bureau to expedite action against Samir Ghising VTEN, for alleged usage of 'indecent language' in the latter's recent video. T Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the number of coronavirus deaths climbs in Nepal, workers at the only crematorium in Kathmandu designated to handle the victims have been working past midnight, their meagre wages supplemented by less than 50 US cents for each corpse. Elsewhere in a country that ranks among the Read More...
BERLIN: RB Leipzig's unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season will be put to the test when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, three days after their European mauling at the hands of Manchester United. Leipzig, top of the table in the Bundesliga, suffered their worst-ever loss Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club's penalty taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League. Jorginho, who missed from the spot Read More...