Dr Govinda KC to end hunger strike, eight point agreement reached

KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC will end his hunger strike today as he struck an eight-point agreement with the Government late on Saturday.

Today is the day 28 of the orthopaedic surgeon’s 19th fast unto death demanding reforms in the health sector.

Coordinator of government’s talk-team Education Secretary Gopi Mainali signed the deal with the medical sector reform activist.

As per the agreement paper, some of Dr KC’s demands will be met immediately while some in due course of time.

The drafts of the Higher Education Bill and Integrated Medical Science Academy Bill will be finalised while addressing Dr KC’s demands on maintaining a system of appointing education officials in those institutions.

Various education programmes including an MBBS course would be operated in newly established and under-construction academies.

It has also been agreed that a task force of the Medical Education Commission will review the past agreements met with Dr KC in its proposal to amend the Medical Education Act.

The government had finally assigned a team to hold talks with Dr KC days after he launched his 19th hunger strike.

