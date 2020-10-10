KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9
A meeting held between the government talks team and those representing senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC ended without reaching any conclusion today. As no agreement was reached, Dr KC will continue his fast-unto-death.
“The government’s team stepped back from the agreements that we had reached yesterday. The homework which the government needed to do was not done,” said Jeevan Chhetri, one of the team members from Dr KC’s talk team.
“We waited the whole day for the meeting, but the meeting began only in the evening. Moreover, Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel couldn’t be contacted.
“All this shows how the government has been neglecting demands made by Dr KC, as well as his deteriorating health,” Chhetri added.
As the meeting didn’t reach any conclusion, Dr KC’s team has decided to continue protests from tomorrow.
Answering mediapersons’ queries during a press conference organised in the hospital, Chhettri said, “We are not very optimistic about the next meeting with the government, but if we are called we will go.”
Dr KC has been staging a fast-unto-death demanding reforms in the medical education sector. He had launched a hunger strike in Chandannath Municipality of Jumla district on September 14.
After Dr KC’s health deteriorated, he was airlifted to Kathmandu. He has been continuing his peaceful protest at Maharajgunj-based Tribuvan University Teaching Hospital.
It has already been 26 days since Dr KC began his hunger strike demanding that the government launch MBBS programme at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, expand the coverage of polymerase chain reaction tests to diagnose COVID-19, investigate corruption in the health sector, end the ongoing prohibitory orders imposed in different districts and make the use of face masks and physical distancing mandatory in public life.
READ ALSO:
A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat about the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTu Read More...
ITAHARI, OCTOBER 8 Professor Muhammad Yunus, a great social entrepreneur of Bangladesh, founder of Grameen Bank and the Nobel Peace Prize recipient of 2006, is scheduled to address Nepali audience on October 12 from 3:45pm to 5:15pm. Prof Yunus will be delivering his influential key note in a Read More...
GAIGHAT, OCTOBER 8 At least two persons died on the spot and two others were critically injured after a container met with an accident along the Katari-Beteni road section of Siddhicharan Highway at Katari Municipality in Udayapur last night. The deceased have been identified as Min Bahadur Ra Read More...
CHITWAN, OCTOBER 8 A large number of philanthropic-minded people have decided to donate their eyes after death in Chitwan. A total of 446 people signed eye donation agreements on World Sight Day. World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. It is a global event me Read More...
TANAHUN, OCTOBER 8 A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty. Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja, are living in a cave. They said they were staying in the cave as they had to leave their rented room after failing to pay rent. Read More...
BAJURA: A new mother who was on the way to the hospital died of postpartum complication in Kuru village of Budhinanda Municipality-4 in Bajura district on Thursday. Ambakala Rokaya (23), who was suffering from severe postpartum pain was being brought to Kolti Primary Health Centre, informed ward ch Read More...
SEOUL: For the first time in a year, South Korea found new cases of African swine fever on a farm this week, forcing authorities to cull at least 1,500 pigs, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday. Three dead pigs tested positive for the disease, which does not affect humans but can be deadly Read More...