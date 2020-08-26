THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Seismological Center has reported a ‘small’ earthquake of local magnitude (ML) 2.9, originating around Kalimati of Kathmandu district at 14:46 today.

Though it is recorded by local measurement instruments, an earthquake of ML 2.9 is usually not felt by people.

Such earthquakes fall under a category of micro earthquake. However, some people did feel the tremor as a few of them took to social media to share their experiences.

Yesterday, an earthquake of ML 4.7 was detected around Bhamchaur, Bajhang district at 21: 09.

