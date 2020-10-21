Eight-year-old girl rescued unharmed

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 20
Police rescued an eight-yearold girl unharmed and arrested three culprits involved in the incident.
The victim, Anukha Shah, was kidnapped while she was playing outside her rented room at around 11:30am, at Manakamana Chowk of Mahalaxmi Municipality.
Raju Karki, 30, from Hariwon Municipality of Sarlahi, who had been watching the girl’s activities for the past few days, had kidnapped the girl.
Karki lured the girl to sit on his bicycle and rode with her to the rented rooms of his relatives at Harisiddhi, at least six kilometres away from the girl’s residence. Police have identified the relatives, Sita Pariyar, 23, and her husband Krishna Tolami,40, as accomplices to the crime.
Karki, a daily wage earner had lost his job and had been staying with the relatives. He was seen loitering around the crime scene for the past few days, according to the locals.
Locals, who saw Karki leaving the scene with the girl, had informed the police.
Police sprung into action and rescued the girl in three hours following her kidnap and hostage taking.
According to DSP Mitra Bandhu Sharma at Metropolitan Police Circle, Satdobato, the kidnapper had threatened the girl saying that he would kill her younger brother if she failed to follow his commands.
All three have been charged with hostage taking.
The girl’s father is a migrant worker in Malaysia while the mother works at a nearby factory.
A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19 As the festive season has started, traders have started bringing live goats and mountain goats in the valley. Considering the health safety, Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has requested consumers to choose wisely while purchasing goats. For the convenience of co Read More...
The govt cannot wash its hands of its obligation to provide health care and other help to the people when they most need it Seemingly, a PCR test fatigue has set in, with the government asking the people to pay for it and treatment of the coronavirus. Following the government decision on Sunday, it Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported an additional Covid-19 related fatality on Tuesday. A 56-year-old male of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 9:30 Read More...
TIKAPUR, OCTOBER 19 The festival season has already knocked on the doors and the greatest festival, Dashain, has begun. In normal times, there would be much fervour and gaiety among people during this season. But this year it is different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Khema Sharma’s house Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 19 Family members and relatives of ASI Govind BK, who was found murdered, today staged a rally demanding action against those involved in the murder, in Dhangadi. The rally that started from Chauraha ended at Dhangadi District Administration Office. ASI BK’s kin and Read More...
TUCSON: An angry President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states in a disjointed closing message two weeks out from Election Day. On the third day of a western campaign swing, Trump Read More...
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department announced charges Monday against Russian intelligence officers in a string of global cyberattacks that targeted a French presidential election, the Winter Olympics in South Korea and American businesses. The case implicates the same Kremlin unit that interfered in Read More...
As it stands today, the educational curricula and delivery of school level mathematics in Nepal leave a lot to be desired. Both the numeracy skills and the grades of our students speak volumes of the current state of affairs. This should prompt us to improve mathematics education in the country As Read More...