Elderly Nepali-origin man dies of virus in UK

Kathmandu: Leela Bahadur Rai, a former Gurkha soldier has died in London after being infected with Covid-19.

A 66-year-old Nepali origin man who lived in London’s South Harrow died on Tuesday night. Rai had an underlying medical condition and was being treated at Northwick Park Hospital. Doctors have advised Rai’s family to implement a self-isolation.

In the UK, at least 233 people have died and around 6,000 have been infected due to the coronavirus.

Rai is the first Nepali-origin person known to have died of the virus.

