HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JULY 1

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against Rajkumar Shakya, chief of Khotang-based Federal Water Supply and Sewerage Management Project, under the Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Management.

He has been charged of allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 107 million.

The anti-graft body said Shakya, who is also a senior divisional engineer, disclosed the income source of only Rs 54 million out of the assets worth around Rs 107 million he had reportedly earned after joining the civil service on 15 May 1992 as an overseer.

According to the CIAA, Shakya had accumulated illegal assets of around Rs 107 million till mid-February 2020, but failed to establish the legitimate sources and supporting evidence, said Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson.

He was found purchasing lands, a house and a vehicle in his and wife’s name besides transferring a parcel of land to his niece to cover up corruption. The CIAA had also found a huge amount of money deposited in his account of several banks and financial institutions. “He accumulated disproportionate property through corruption.

He used to demand hefty commission from contractors for water supply and sewerage projects. He collected around Rs 10 million from contractors as commission in the fiscal 2018/19 alone,” the CIAA said in a press release issued yesterday.

The CIAA has sought the recovery of Rs 107 million along with a fine equivalent to the amount from Shakya as per Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002.

The anti-graft body has also listed his wife Prabha as a defendant in the chargesheet for confiscation of illegal assets.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook