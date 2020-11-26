Ensure right to life: NHRC

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25

The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the need to protect people’s right to life.

The human rights watchdog’s statement comes in the wake of recent protest in Bardibas of Mahottari, where police firing claimed the life of Buddhi Raj Neupane aka Sanjaya, 40, of the same place.

People had demonstrated demanding action against the culprit in the murder of a six-year-old girl, who was found dead in the city on the night of November 23. Enraged locals had obstructed the East- West Highway during the protest, when the law enforcers opened fire in a bid to disperse the protest.

The NHRC said in the statement after a field visit that Neupane had died due to police firing. It further said, “The security agencies should be alert about ongoing violence against women and children in the country.”

It further asked the government to act as per the existing laws while investigating any criminal cases and not use excessive force to maintain the rule of law.

