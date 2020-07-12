Giri has moved the Apex Court against the Samajwadi Party Nepal (now Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal) which expelled her for registering her own amendment proposal against the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement the new map of Nepal.

According to a SC official, the ex-lawmaker argues that the party’s move to remove her from both the House of Representatives and the party was unlawful.

Giri, in the writ petition, has also challenged the decision taken by one party while it was in process or unification with another party (Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal). The party was registered on July 9 while it received a certificate from the election commission today.

Hearing for her writ petition has been scheduled for Wednesday.

She was recalled from the parliament on July 7, while also removing her from the party.