Ex vice-chancellors demand amendment to education bill

Kathmandu, February 4

Six former vice-chancellors of Tribhuvan University have requested the government not to endorse the Higher Education Bill tabled at the House of Representatives.

Former vice-chancellors Mahesh Kumar Upadhayay, Kedar Bhakta Mathema, Kamal Krishna Joshi, Nabin Jung Shahi, Hari Bahadur Maharjan and Tirtha Khaniya, at a press meet this evening, said the bill had provided ample space for political parties to influence educational institutes.

“The bill has clearly exposed the interest of the government to control the high education system, which cannot be accepted,” read release.

The vice-chancellors were particularly against the clause in the bill, which states that 25 per cent senate members of any university can remove vice-chancellor if they are not satisfied with the VC’s work.

