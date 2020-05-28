Finance Minister begins budget presentation for FY 2020-21

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has begun the presentation of budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 at the Federal Parliament.

The budget is being presented amid a joint meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly (NA).

As the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly and the pandemic is expected to further deepen the current crisis in the coming days, experts, business communities, general public, and other stakeholders of the economy are eagerly waiting to see what measures the government will introduce through the budget to lift the health sector and overall economy from the dire effects of the COVID-19 contagion.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the budget for FY 2020-21 is expected to revolve around COVID-19, to address gaps witnessed in the health sector, revitalise the economy, while also prioritising various ongoing infrastructure projects and focus on achieving development goals.

LIVE: FM Yubaraj Khatiwada unveils FY 2020-21 budget

