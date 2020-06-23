Flood alert issued inside Kathmandu valley

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, June 22

With monsoon becoming active from yesterday and light to heavy rainfall predicted inside Kathmandu valley for at least two days, the Flood Forecasting Division has issued a flood alert, especially in major river basins and their tributaries inside the valley.

According to a flood forecast bulletin issued by the FFD, water in major rivers inside the valley has risen steeply above the ‘alert level’ this morning, which has increased the chances of floodwaters entering residential areas.

Water level in the Manohara River at Balkumari, for instance, has risen up to 4.2 metres from yesterday’s two metres. According to hydrologists at FFD, they normally issue red-alert in the area near Manohara River if the water level crosses five metres.

Major rivers inside the valley — Bagmati, Bishnumati, Manohara, Nakkhu Khola, Godawari Khola, Hanumante — had witnessed steep rise in the water level in the last 24 hours.

Hydrologists are also concerned about the water level rising in the early phase of monsoon as these rivers have a large chunk of accumulated waste. The waste in the rivers increases the risk of floods as they the block natural flow of rivers in urban areas.

Sunil Pokheral, hydrologist at FFD said, “Apart from accumulated garbage, unplanned urbanisation and encroachment of river banks are other major reasons for urban floodings.”

In the last 24 hours, Kathmandu valley saw approximately 40 millimetres of rainfall, according to the Weather Forecasting Division. It has also predicted that the valley will receive more rain in the next 48 hours.

Though the amount of rainfall may not contribute to substantial increase in water level in the rivers, blockage of water flow in the rivers due to the waste might lead to floods, according to Hydrologist Pokheral. He also said that water level could rise at the river source, thus, Kathmandu valley needs to take extra precaution even when there is less rainfall here.

“People in Kathmandu valley need to stay on high alert for the next few days,” Pokheral said.

