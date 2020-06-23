Flood alert issued inside Kathmandu valley

Kathmandu, June 22
With monsoon becoming active from yesterday and light to heavy rainfall predicted inside Kathmandu valley for at least two days, the Flood Forecasting Division has issued a flood alert, especially in major river basins and their tributaries inside the valley.
According to a flood forecast bulletin issued by the FFD, water in major rivers inside the valley has risen steeply above the ‘alert level’ this morning, which has increased the chances of floodwaters entering residential areas.
Water level in the Manohara River at Balkumari, for instance, has risen up to 4.2 metres from yesterday’s two metres. According to hydrologists at FFD, they normally issue red-alert in the area near Manohara River if the water level crosses five metres.
Major rivers inside the valley — Bagmati, Bishnumati, Manohara, Nakkhu Khola, Godawari Khola, Hanumante — had witnessed steep rise in the water level in the last 24 hours.
Hydrologists are also concerned about the water level rising in the early phase of monsoon as these rivers have a large chunk of accumulated waste. The waste in the rivers increases the risk of floods as they the block natural flow of rivers in urban areas.
Sunil Pokheral, hydrologist at FFD said, “Apart from accumulated garbage, unplanned urbanisation and encroachment of river banks are other major reasons for urban floodings.”
In the last 24 hours, Kathmandu valley saw approximately 40 millimetres of rainfall, according to the Weather Forecasting Division. It has also predicted that the valley will receive more rain in the next 48 hours.
Though the amount of rainfall may not contribute to substantial increase in water level in the rivers, blockage of water flow in the rivers due to the waste might lead to floods, according to Hydrologist Pokheral. He also said that water level could rise at the river source, thus, Kathmandu valley needs to take extra precaution even when there is less rainfall here.
“People in Kathmandu valley need to stay on high alert for the next few days,” Pokheral said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, June 21 Three more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 130. According to a press release issued by Non-Resident Nepali Association from London, all three COVID-19 fatalities of the last week were reported in Qatar. Read More...
Rajbiraj, June 21 Nepali Congress, Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal and CK Raut’s Janamat Party today staged separate protest rallies against the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s decision to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship only after seven years, in Raj Read More...
Surkhet, June 21 A youth, who had returned home from a quarantine facility, died in Bheriganga Municipality, Surkhet, this morning. The youth aged 35 had returned home after the rapid diagnostic test report came out negative for COVID-19 on June 11, according to Bheriganga Municipality Municip Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 As Nepal Rastra Bank prepares to bring the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21, the business community has demanded reduction in interest rates on bank loans. The Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Nepal Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 Agriculture stakeholders have stressed on developing infrastructure to transform the agriculture sector into a big industry. Speaking during an interaction programme organised by the Society of Economic Journalists - Nepal (SEJON) today, stakeholders have stressed on the need t Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 21 A child correction home in Banke could not be managed due to lack of budget. Children staying in that home have been facing many problems due to lack of proper physical infrastructure and shortage of drinking water. It was very difficult to construct physical infrastructure Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 A total of 1,562 Nepalis were repatriated from various countries today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepalis from six destinations were repatriated through flights conducted by Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), Himalaya Airlines and other foreign airlines Read More...
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...