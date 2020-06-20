HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JUNE 19

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali participated at a high-level video conference on ‘Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity’ chaired by Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister of the People’s Republic of China, and delivered a statement this evening.

Minister Gyawali said support and collective efforts and cooperation from multilateral institutions were vital in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that World Health Organisation should be strengthened and supported with more resources and technologies to promote international cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gyawali appreciated the role of BRI for high-quality development in partner countries and underscored the importance of new initiative of Health Silk Road under BRI, aimed at facilitating trade in anti-epidemic medical supplies and enhancing co-operation in fighting infectious diseases including sharing of experiences and expertise.

Participants of the conference emphasised the need for unity, solidarity, mutual cooperation among partner countries. They stressed on strengthening the role of WHO to combat the pandemic.

They also highlighted the importance of mutual support and assistance among partner countries under Health Silk Road to address, control and overcome the pandemic. The participants of the conference also stressed on promoting cooperation under BRI and working jointly for economic recovery in post-pandemic situation.

Foreign ministers and other ministers from 26 countries along with director general of WHO and administrator of UNDP participated in the conference, read the release.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook