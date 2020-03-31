Former king Gyanendra Shah contributes Rs 20 million to COVID-19 fund

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former king Gyanendra Shah today announced that he would contribute Rs 20 million in the government fund established to fight the Coronavirus epidemic.

“We have taken COVID-19 outbreak seriously as it is posing a huge threat to human civilisation and development. It has caused chaos around the globe,” the former monarch said in a press release on Tuesday.

We are grateful to the courageous people — health workers, security personnel — that are battling the outbreak from the frontline. We are also grateful to journalists and media houses for disseminating information to people, Shah said in the statement.

“We also praise and appreciate the patience and discipline shown by Nepali brothers and sisters during the virus-lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.”

The former king has contributed Rs 20 million to Himani Trust which will eventually be deposited in the fund for the fight against the contagion.

विपदको यो घडीमा सबैका साथमा साथ दिदैं हाम्रो तर्फबाट हिमानी कोषलाई रू २ करोड दिई नेपाल सरकारको “कोरोना भाइरस संक्रमण, रोकथाम, नियन्त्रण र उपचार कोष” मा दाखिला गर्न बुझाएका छौं। यस कार्यले पनि केही सहयोगी भूमिका रहने विश्वास लिएका छौं। — G. Shah (ज्ञानेन्द्र शाह) (@GBBShah) March 31, 2020

