Former Mayor of Janakpur passes away in Lalitpur, was diagnosed with Covid-19

JANAKPURDHAM: Former Mayor of Janakpur Krishna Giri, who had contracted Coronavirus infection, has passed away.
Giri breathed his last at Lalitpur based Mediciti Hospital on Tuesday night.
According to sources, Giri, 72 had pre-existing heart condition. He was brought to Kathmandu for treatment upon testing positive for the disease.
The former mayor’s driver and aide too had contracted Covid-19. Both have recovered now.
Giri was elected the mayor of Janakpur in 2042 BS.
