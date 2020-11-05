Former speaker bereaved

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Former speaker and member of the House of Representatives Krishna Bahadur Mahara’s wife passed away on Wednesday.

Sita Mahara breathed her last while receiving treatment at Thapathali-based Norvic Hospital on Wednesday morning. She was 59.

She had been suffering from myasthenia for the past 10 years and had later developed respiratory complications and pneumonia. She was brought to Kathmandu from Dang for further treatment on October 30.

According to family sources, Sita Mahara had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the course of treatment.

A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

