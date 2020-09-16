Four hand sanitizer companies ordered to recall their products

KATHMANDU: The Department of Drug Administration has said that hand sanitizers produced by four companies – two Nepali and two foreign – were found to be of poor quality.
According to the Department, the hand sanitizers produced by two domestic companies established in Lalitpur and Kathmandu and two foreign companies established in China and India have been found to contain methanol and ethanol, which are harmful to human health.
“60 per cent of ethanol was found in 120 ml sanitizer manufactured by the Chinese Company, Opecal Non-Washing Antibacterial Solution,” informedNarayan Prasad Dhakal, Director General of the Department.
Similarly, 66 per cent of ethanol was found in 60 ml Pamacare Instant hand sanitizer produced by Indian Company, RL Crop.
Likewise, 39.34 per cent of methanol and 13.38 per cent ethanol was found in 50 ml hand sanitizer of Sasa Instant produced by Sampada Health Care company based in Lalitpur while 50 per cent methanol was found in 65 ml sanitizer produced by Shreenath Herbal Cosmetic Industry, Kathmandu, added Dhakal.
According to the Department, the hand sanitizers were found containing chemicals against the determined standard in course of testing the sample of hand sanitizer at National Medicines Laboratory.
Urging the general people not to use the products of these four companies, the Department asked the companies to stop the sale of sanitizers in the market immediately and to take their products back from the market.
