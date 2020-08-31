Free transportation service for health workers, hospital staff

Kathmandu, August 30
Free transportation service has been made available for health workers and hospital staff in Kathmandu valley.
The bus service comes amid prohibitory order in place, which has made it difficult for health workers and hospital staffers to discharge their duties due.
The service is provided from 6:30am to 8:30am in the morning and from 5:30 pm to 7:30pm in the evening. Nepal Medical Association, Rotary Club of Kathmandu, Health Professionals, Nepal National Hospital, Kalanki, Nepal Scouts and Higher Institutions and Secondary Schools’ Association Nepal cooperated for the initiative.
“The free bus service aims to address the need of transportation of health workers and hospital staffers,” said Medical Director of NMA Dr Prakash Poudyal.
Three buses have been operated on different routes in the first phase. A bus from Bansbari goes through Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kanti Children’s Hospital, Bir Hospital and Thapathali Hospital ending at Patan Hospital. Another route begins from Patan Hospital and goes through Thapathali Hospital, Eye Hospital, Tripureshwor, Bir Hospital, Kanti Children’s Hospital, and Teaching Hospital ending in Bansbari. Number of buses and service time would be gradually increased as per the need, said NMA’s Executive Member Dr Ritesh Thapa.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
