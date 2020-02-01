Fulbright Commission office shifted to new building in Maharajgunj

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 31

Office of the Commission for Educational Exchange between the United States of America and Nepal, also known as USEF-Nepal or Fulbright Commission, has been shifted to a new location in Maharajgunj.

After providing service for 20 years from Gyaneshwor, USEF Nepal has been shifted to a new building, which is equipped with an auditorium, library, computer facilities and a certified testing centre. From its new office building, USEF Nepal will provide counselling to the candidates who want to pursue higher studies in the United States.

During the event, Education USA Nepal today launched a new booklet and mobile application that helps Nepali students get accurate information about study in the United States.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry highlighted the importance of educational exchange for both Nepali and American students. “The United States currently hosts 1.1 million international students. This year, over 13,000 Nepali students enrolled in the different universities and educational institutions in United States. We are looking forward to a new generation of young people contributing to the ever-growing network of people-to-people ties between the United States and Nepal,” he said. Ambassador Berry added, “We hope these students receive outstanding education and return to contribute to a more stable, secure, and prosperous Nepal.”

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Ram Saran Sapkota said educational exchange further strengthened bilateral ties between the two nations. In 1961, the Fulbright Commission was established as per the agreement between the government of the United States and Nepal to administer educational exchange programmes in Nepal. Since 1961, nearly 700 Nepalis have gone to the US and around 600 Americans have come to Nepal under programmes administered by USEF-Nepal.

