Fund for strengthening social organisations

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30

Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung today said preparations were under way to set up Social Entrepreneurship Fund under the Social Welfare Council.

The minister was speaking at a virtual programme organised to make public a report titled, ‘Access to Justice: Social Enterprise in Nepal’ prepared by the Beyond Beijing Committee, Nepal. The fund aims to end the trend of social organisations relying on foreign financial aid to carry out social and humanitarian service, said the minister.

Pledging to formulate acts and laws related to entrepreneurship, he also urged all concerned authorities to provide necessary suggestions to formulate the acts and laws.

“There is a need to formulate acts and laws that would help remove problems related to taxes in the social entrepreneurship sector. In this regard, I urge all organisations in the social welfare sector, civil society and NGOs to provide their suggestion.”He expressed that the social entrepreneurship campaign would contribute to making women economically self-reliant to help end the violence against women. On the occasion, President of NGO Federation of Nepal Jitram Lama drew the attention of the minister to manage necessary acts and laws for the development of social entrepreneurship.

