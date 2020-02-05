Ganga Maya knocks on UN’s door for justice

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 4

Ganga Maya Adhikari, seeking the United Nation’s role in ensuring justice for her son Krishna Prasad Adhikari, who was murdered during the Maoist insurgency, today met UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand at UN House, Pulchowk.

Krishna Prasad was kidnapped and killed by the then Maoist rebels in Chitwan in June 2004. Ganga Maya was accompanied to the UN House by lawyers and rights activists, including Charan Prasai, Om Prakash Aryal, Indra Aryal, Badri Bhusal, Sabitri Shrestha and Aasik Ram Karki.

During the meeting, Adhikari put forth her plight besides raising the issue of the stalled justice process in Nepal, according to Prasai.

“She sought positive role of the UN to ensure justice for her during the meeting that lasted for around an hour,” said Prasai. According to Prasai, Julliand pledged every possible help from her side to ensure justice is delivered.

Gangya Maya, who staged fast-unto-death protests many times demanding the government arrest and prosecute murderer(s) of her son, has concluded that the state is unwilling and unable to deliver justice in her son’s murder case, according to Prasai.

Krishna Prasad’s parents waited for almost seven years to bring the culprits to justice.

But as the state did not take any initiative to arrest the murderers, they began their hunger strike in January 2013.

Their strike ended after 47 days following the government’s commitment to ensure justice.

But after the main accused, Chhabilal Poudel, was released on bail, the Adhikari couple resumed their hunger strike. As the hunger strike entered the 334th day, Ganga Maya’s husband breathed his last. His body has been lying unclaimed at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital since his death on 22 September 2014.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

