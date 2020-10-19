Government develops procedure for collecting data on women, children

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18
The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed ‘Procedure for Data Collection and Updating of Women, Children and Differently-abled Persons-2020’ for the purpose of incorporating them in reports, which the Government of Nepal is obliged to submit to international forums.
As per the procedure, local and provincial levels shall collect data and information about women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons and sexual and gender minorities, and send them to the MoWCSC.
The objectives of the procedure are to establish an integrated reporting system by collecting and updating data and records from local to central level, bring about uniformity in collection of data and information, formulate policies and programmes based on available data, and gradually enhance the quality of statistical and record systems.
The procedure requires each province and local level to collect and update data under their jurisdiction and geographical areas. “The Ministry of social development of the concerned province shall send a report containing data, both soft and hard copies, in the prescribed format to the MoWCSC on a four-monthly and annual basis,” Section 4 of the procedure says.
The MoSD and local unit are required to indicate the source and date of data collection.
“It is mandatory for the MoSD and local level to tabulate disaggregated data of women, children, senior citizens and, sexual and gender minorities to align them to the indicators of Sustainable Development Goals,” Section 5 of the procedure reads.
A version of this article appears in print on October 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country. The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special we Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 The week leading up to the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 saw a relative lull in the share market, with Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) dropping 1.71 per cent or 27.17 points week-on-week in the trading period between October 11 and 15. “It’s quite n Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 Premier League derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out. Everton remained top of the table on 13 points, three ahead of Liverpool, after an i Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 17 Over 12,000 billy goats have been brought to urban areas of Tanahun including Damauli, the district headquarters for Dashain this year. The number has gone down compared to the last year. Over 14,000 billy goats were brought for sale to urban areas of the district last year Read More...
The 2015 Gorkha Earthquake precipitated the collapse of numerous monuments. There was extensive national and international press coverage on the devastation of heritage sites. This raised the profile of the culture sector in the post-disaster response and recovery planning. It was the first time for Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Sunday. The 79-year-old male of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-1 of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 3:05 am Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 The price of precious metals dropped in the trading week between October 11 and 16 due to fading chances of a stimulus agreement before the US presidential election. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 Sudurpaschim state has witnessed growing food insecurity due to adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A study has shown that the food insecurity index has slid to 23 from 15 recorded in fiscal year 2016-17. A programme organised by the State Ministry of Land Man Read More...