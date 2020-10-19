Government develops procedure for collecting data on women, children

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18

The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed ‘Procedure for Data Collection and Updating of Women, Children and Differently-abled Persons-2020’ for the purpose of incorporating them in reports, which the Government of Nepal is obliged to submit to international forums.

As per the procedure, local and provincial levels shall collect data and information about women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons and sexual and gender minorities, and send them to the MoWCSC.

The objectives of the procedure are to establish an integrated reporting system by collecting and updating data and records from local to central level, bring about uniformity in collection of data and information, formulate policies and programmes based on available data, and gradually enhance the quality of statistical and record systems.

The procedure requires each province and local level to collect and update data under their jurisdiction and geographical areas. “The Ministry of social development of the concerned province shall send a report containing data, both soft and hard copies, in the prescribed format to the MoWCSC on a four-monthly and annual basis,” Section 4 of the procedure says.

The MoSD and local unit are required to indicate the source and date of data collection.

“It is mandatory for the MoSD and local level to tabulate disaggregated data of women, children, senior citizens and, sexual and gender minorities to align them to the indicators of Sustainable Development Goals,” Section 5 of the procedure reads.

A version of this article appears in print on October 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook