Government inquires about Nepalis in Gulf, African region

KATHMANDU: Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Yadav held a video conference with the Nepali ambassadors in the Gulf and African region today.

Amidst the rising fear of coronavirus infection, the ministers inquired about the health status of Nepali nationals residing in countries of both the region.

In the video conference, FM Gyawali instructed the Nepali missions in the Gulf States to maintain contact with Nepali nationals, advise them to stay safe and take precautions, not to panic, and follow health protocols of the host governments.



