Government issues higher education facilitation framework

KATHMANDU, JULY 6
The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has approved the ‘Alternative learning in higher education facilitation framework, 2077’ and introduced the framework for implementation through the University Grants Commission.
The framework has made arrangement of alternative process regarding teaching, learning, research, examination and evaluation at university-level higher educational institutions.
Puran KC, Personal Secretary of Minister for Education, Girirajmani Pokharel, said that the ministry has made decision to run examination of grade 11 in school, its managements and evaluation. Earlier, grade 11 examinations were conducted by National Examination Board.
The Cabinet meeting held on July 3 took a decision in this regard and the bodies concerned have been urged to follow it.
The decision in this regard has been taken considering the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown leading to closure of education institutions.
Earlier, decision had been taken to recommend the evaluation of Secondary School Examination through the schoolbased annual examination.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
