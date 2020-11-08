Government issues public transport development board formation order

The board will introduce cashless fare system in public transport and develop e-ticketing
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7
The government has issued Kathmandu Valley Public Transport Authority Infrastructure Development Board Formation Order-2020, in line with Valley Public Transport Management Authority Act-2019.
The order stipulates a 10-member board under chairmanship of the minister of Urban Development. Its members include mayors of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Lalitpur Metropolitan City, secretary of MoUD, secretary of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development of Bagmati Province, chief of Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, two experts on transportation, including a woman nominated by the MoUD and executive director of the authority. Functions, duties and power of the board are to prepare detailed project report with necessary legal, institutional, physical and human resources for establishment, operation and management of the authority; make recommendation to the Government of Nepal for land acquisition to construct physical infrastructures; prepare master plan of infrastructures; determine the structure and operation framework of the authority; carry out environmental study of the proposed infrastructures; maintain coordination with provincial government, local levels and other stakeholders; develop short-term and long-term policies, plans and strategies with regard to Kathmandu valley public transport; determine terms of reference of public transport and develop integrated transport system.
The board shall be responsible to introduce cashless fare system in public transport; develop e-ticketing system; coordinate with concerned agencies for making arrangements of bus stops, passenger sheds, parking lots, toilets and other facilities; recommend concerned agencies for determination of transport routes and fare rates; and recommend for prescribing quality standards of public vehicles.
“The number of employees to be hired for or deputed to the board shall be as determined by it, with the consent of the MoUD.
The employees shall be hired on contract and may be dismissed at anytime if they fail to deliver in line with terms and conditions of the service,” reads the order.
According to the formation order published in the Nepal Gazette this week, the executive director, who will function as the administrative head of the authority, shall be appointed through open competition. A Nepali citizen having attained the age of 35 or not exceeding 60 years and obtaining educational qualification of at least master’s degree in engineering, management or law along with 10 years of work experience in the area of transport may be appointed as the executive director. The term of office of the CEO shall be five years. However, the government may remove him or her from the post at any time if his or her performance is not found satisfactory.
“Any person convicted of corruption, rape, human trafficking, money laundering, misuse of passport, kidnapping and other criminal offences involving moral turpitude shall be disqualified to hold the position of the executive director,” reads the order.
The board shall have its separate fund to deposit the amount received from the Government of Nepal, national organisations and foreign governments, persons or organisations.
The board needs to obtain approval of the Ministry of Finance to receive funds from foreign governments or organisations.
Final audit of income and expenditure of the board shall be conducted by the auditor general. The board may also formulate and implement necessary rules, directives and procedures for smooth operation of its functions.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
