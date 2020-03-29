Govt announces relief package: Highlights

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today has decided to provide relief package for those affected by the nationwide lockdown. The announcement was made after the government decision to extend current lockdown by a week.

Here are some key announcements made by government Spokesperson Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada who also heads the Communications Ministry.

Government urged landlords to exempt rent to daily wage earners for a month, rebate on house rent tax if discount provided on rent.

25% rebate on electricity, no penalty if electricity and water bills cleared till Baisakh end.

Telecom service providers should offer 25% discount on data and voice call

VAT, Income Tax and Advanced Tax payment deadline extended till Baisakh 25

ISPs encouraged to offer 25% off on services

10% rebate on food supplies procured from Nepal Food Corporation

Health ministry to be accorded additional budget for procurement of medical supplies

Customs waiver on medical equipments

Loans to be channelled to epidemic affected areas

Employers directed to pay salaries of wage workers of organised and unorganised sectors

(To be updated)

