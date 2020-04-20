Govt brings ordinance to amend provision for party-split

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today has passed an ordinance that would allow amendment to the provision of splitting a political party.

The Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar took a decision to ease the process for a political party to split by attaining a 40 percent majority in either parliamentary party or the central committee, confirmed a member of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

As per the existing law, a party can be split only if there is 40 percent majority in both parliamentary party and central committee of the party in question.

The ordinance has been sent to the President for approval.

