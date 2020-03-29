Govt decrees lockdown extension by a week

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has decided that the lockdown imposed on March 24, will be extended by a week. The lockdown, the term of which would reach maturity on March 31, will now be effective till April 7.

Earlier today, a meeting of the high level coordination committee for the prevention and control of Covid-19 had recommended the cabinet to further the term of the measure taken to break the speed of the spread of Covid-19.

A cabinet meeting held this afternoon then decided to act on the recommendation, enforcing another week of nationwide lockdown.

Spokesperson of the government, Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada informed the press regarding the decision on conclusion of the cabinet meeting, while also announcing relief package for those reeling under the effects of the lockdown.

Nepal went into a lockdown on March 24 in a bid to slowdown the spread of the pandemic, a day after the second person tested positive for the contagion.

