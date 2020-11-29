Govt rejects report prepared by Transparency International

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government today rejected the recent report prepared by Transparency International (TI) accusing it of being politically motivated while drafting the document.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Technology Parbat Gurung said the report was rightly rejected as it was driven by political prejudice and prepared without any proper investigation.

He argued that the contents stated in the report were ambiguous and contradictory adding that other global index has shown Nepal’s progress in good-governance while this report has put Nepal in the first rank in corruption index.

He said World Justice Project Survey Report in its Rule of Law Index 2020 has enlisted Nepal as number one in the good-governance improving list in South Asia.

“The report intends to malign the image of ruling party and the government,” spokesperson Gurung said at the regular press briefing held today.

The recently released TI report has pointed finger towards Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, accusing him of shielding his close-aides indulged in corruption.

