Govt told to bring Nepal Children’s Organisation under MoWCSC

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 3

Parliamentary Committee on Women and Social Welfare has directed the government to bring Nepal Children’s Organisation under the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens. The committee has called for immediate implementation of its directive.

The committee also directed the ministry to take responsibility for protecting organisation’s children and taking ownership of all its immovable and movable property.

Following a discussion with the organisation’s officials, the committee instructed the ministry to make all the necessary arrangements at the provincial and local levels.

The committee has concluded that though the organisation with its decades long history has been taking responsibility of hundreds of children, it failed to upgrade itself as per the new rules of the government.

The committee also suggested that all the structures to be built should be child-friendly and child care homes must meet the minimum criteria before coming into operation.

These child care homes must ensure basic rights to health, education and so on.

Besides, it advised the government to ensure that non-government organisations meant for children’s welfare in the country should maintain transparency. The ministry and Social Welfare Council have been directed to publish updates of child care homes every three months as per the provision of Right to Information Act to ensure decent treatment of children. It has also told the government to monitor these organisations regularly.

Earlier, Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung had advised the organisation’s representatives to cooperate with the government to bring the organisation under the ministry.

Recently, it had come to the light that the organisation’s officials and employees were providing scholarship quotas meant for orphans to their children or the children of their kith and kin.

Presently, the organisation houses around 400 children.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

