Govt told to respect citizens’ right to health services

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 20
The National Human Rights Commission has taken a serious note of the decision of the Government of Nepal to deny free medical treatment to COVID-19 patients and to hold concerned families responsible for managing the bodies of their members, who succumbed to the contagion.
A monitoring conducted by the NHRC found some of the state-owned hospitals to have posted notice reading ‘All expenses incurred for treatment of COVID-19 shall be borne by the concerned patients with effect from October 18, as per the decision of the Ministry of Health and Population.
A press release issued by the rights body has reminded the government about the provision on the right to health enshrined in the constitution and urged the authorities not to run away from their responsibilities of ensuring access of every citizen to free health amid the pandemic.
“Section 3 of the Public Health Service Act- 2018, has also guaranteed every citizen the right to enjoy free basic health services relating to communicable diseases.
At a time when the global pandemic has been causing increased fear and worry among citizens, the government cannot escape from the responsibility of providing free treatment of the patients infected with the contagion in contravention of the constitution and existing law,” said the NHRC.
The rights body has also called on the government to roll back its decision and ensure the citizens access to free health services, while continuing with the management of the bodies of patients who succumb to COV- ID-19.
Former prime minister and senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal has strongly objected to the decision made by the government to deprive the citizens of free health services during the pandemic.
“Citizens have been more affected, with discontinuity of the free COVID-19 treatment service.
This decision is improper and shows that the government is not with the people, as the only guardian of people. I demand that the government take back such discriminatory at the earliest and stop reigning terror on people,” read a statement issued by NCP leader.
A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
