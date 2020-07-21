Hanumante River inundates Bhaktapur settlements

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

BHAKTAPUR, JULY 20

The Hanumante River and other smaller rivers swollen by torrential rainfall for the past two days have inundated many residential areas in Bhaktapur Municipality and Surya Binayak Municipality.

Flood in the Hanumante river submerged settlements in wards 1, 3 and 4 in Bhaktapur district. Hospitals, schools and dozens of houses from Hanumanghat to Sallaghari area were affected due to the flooding, ward chair Ram Krishna Gora said. Likewise, most of the places in Balkot and Dadhikot have been inundated in Surya Binayak.

People’s representatives of different wards said that properties worth millions were damaged though human causality was not reported.

